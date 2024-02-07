Weil Company Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,920. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

