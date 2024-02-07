Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $57.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.