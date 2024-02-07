Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.21, but opened at $41.70. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 91,516 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 168.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

