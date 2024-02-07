Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 19,676 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 122,969 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

FCT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 29,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

