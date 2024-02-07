Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,747 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFAR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR remained flat at $10.98 on Wednesday. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.