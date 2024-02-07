Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Pono Capital Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTHR. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $2,859,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

