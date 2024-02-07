Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Global Blockchain Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBBK. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 135.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 45.6% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 291,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 150,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,339. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.