Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,043,584 Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,584 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 360,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,377.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 260,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 242,687 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 0.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. III Trading Up 0.5 %

Perception Capital Corp. III stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Perception Capital Corp. III Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

