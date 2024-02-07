Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 165,916 Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,916 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $498,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOGO remained flat at $10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,292. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

