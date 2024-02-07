Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 642,214 Shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,214 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 18.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

PEGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

