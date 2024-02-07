Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of byNordic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO stock remained flat at $11.05 on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.