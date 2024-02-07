Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Evergreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVGR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergreen in the second quarter worth $1,162,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Down 0.3 %

EVGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,394. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

