WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $59,428,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

