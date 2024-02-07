WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $40.25. WestRock shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 771,206 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

