WestRock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

WestRock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

WRK stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 92.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 975,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

