Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.98

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.98 and traded as high as C$27.77. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.35, with a volume of 77,506 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$97.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.653085 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

