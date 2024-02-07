WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

