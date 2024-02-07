Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.15 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

