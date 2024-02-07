Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.15 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
