William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

