William Blair Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

DOV opened at $160.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

