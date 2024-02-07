Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.43.

WTW stock opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

