Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.00 and traded as high as C$41.81. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.81, with a volume of 32,055 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Winpak Price Performance

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

