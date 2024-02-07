WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.88 million and approximately $2.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005689 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228759 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.