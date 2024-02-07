Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 39,910 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $30.95.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

