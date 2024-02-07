Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.63 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,527,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

