Zacks Research Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $8.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,102,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

