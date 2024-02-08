1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.75 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

