1,003 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.