10,059 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.