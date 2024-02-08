1,229 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

