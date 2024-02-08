17,012 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,012 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

