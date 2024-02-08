23,812 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $27.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $711.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $714.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

