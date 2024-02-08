57,366 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PINS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 10,089,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,581,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

