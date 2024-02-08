588,900 Shares in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Acquired by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 588,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,822,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 22.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned 0.18% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 781.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $863,000.

SVXY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.81. 762,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

