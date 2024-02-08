7,144 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

