73,684 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.16% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 464,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 163,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,090. The company has a market cap of $690.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

