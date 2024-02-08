832 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 539,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 81.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 710,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.