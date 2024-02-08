835 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.05. 82,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,225. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.83.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

