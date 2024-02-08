888 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after buying an additional 106,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.2 %

Kadant stock opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.58.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

