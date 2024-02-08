89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $8.38. 89bio shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,157,474 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

