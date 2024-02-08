A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $79.85 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

