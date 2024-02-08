Aave Price Reaches $86.41 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $143.82 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $86.41 or 0.00190218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,729,846 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

