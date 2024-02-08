ABCMETA (META) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $628,601.43 and $13.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,348.50 or 0.99829457 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00194834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000063 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.