Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ACET stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.69.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

