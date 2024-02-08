Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up to $138.08

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.08, but opened at $150.00. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 170,297 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 13.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.