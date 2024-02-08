AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

