AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

