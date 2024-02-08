AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
