AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 108.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AGCO by 30.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,574,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.