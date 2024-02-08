AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.