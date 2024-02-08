Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $215.27 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $214,000. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.